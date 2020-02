The Waupaca County News in Wisconsin reports that Minnesota native Kurt Anderson’s attempt at breaking the world ice-speed record came up short on Sunday at the Snodeo snowmobile event in Manawa.

Anderson’s sled eventually flipped multiple times and landed upside down, according to a report on WaupacaNow.com. Anderson, from Orono, Minnesota, walked away without injury and already has plans for another attempt at breaking the record.

