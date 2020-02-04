Honda, Husqvarna racers heading to dealership SX autograph party

Supercross is returning to Tampa, and Xtreme Powersports is welcoming the racers to its Tampa hometown with an autograph party for the ages.

There’s no better way for your customers to spend Valentine’s Day than at your dealership, right? On Friday, Feb. 14, Hans Klockes and his crew at Xtreme Powersports will allow customers to meet the pros and get autographs and posters. A DJ, food and giveaways are part of the night also. A mini pit area with distributors showcasing product will feature Fox, FLY Racing, Shoei, Arai, Answer, Dunlop, Bell and more.

The party is from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m., with factory riders signing from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Xtreme Powersports, Tampa, FL

Team HRC Honda

Team Rockstar Husqvarna

Team GEICO Honda