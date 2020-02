Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties have announced the addition of ten new brands to the lineup.

All ten brands are new to the LeMans family since the Fall Expo. Each of the new brands will be on display at the Spring NVP Product Expo, with products and information available for the dealer network and sales teams.

The Spring NVP Product Expo takes place February 15-16, 2020 at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC) in downtown Louisville.