Dealership SX autograph parties land Yamaha, KTM, Kawasaki, Suzuki racers

Supercross is returning to Tampa, and both Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine locations are planning blowout autograph parties with Supercross racers.
There’s no better way for your customers to spend Valentine’s Day than at your dealership, right? On Friday, Feb. 14, the St. Petersburg and Brandon shops will allow customers to meet the pros and get autographs and posters. Free gifts and giveaways are part of the night also.
Each party is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with factory riders signing from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Barney’s St. Petersburg
Team Yamaha
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing
Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing
Team KTM
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM
Barney’s Brandon
Team Kawasaki
Monster Energy Kawasaki
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
Team Suzuki
JGRMX/Yoshimura/Factory Suzuki Racing
HEP Motorsports Suzuki