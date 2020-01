One of the largest aftermarket parts manufacturers for ATVs and side-by-sides has made some major investments in staffing to start 2020.

Madison, Indiana-based SuperATV made the moves to better serve its 3,000 dealership partners worldwide. Design, engineering and manufacturing is done in Madison. In 2019, SuperATV opened a showroom and distribution center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Powersports Business has learned of plans for SuperATV to open another similar location in the western U.S. in 2020.

Here’s a look at the SuperATV personnel additions:

Ron Lainhart — Eastern Region Dealer Sales Manager

Dan King — Western Region Dealer Sales Manager

Outside Dealer Sales Reps reporting to Lainhart

Bryan Buckhannon — WV, VA, New England

Randy Ross — PA, NY

Mark Caskey — NC, SC

Casey Perkins — FL, GA

Justin Adams — AL, MS

Lee Dillehay — Eastern TN, Eastern KY, OH

Zane Williams — Western TN, Western KY, IN, IL

Dennis Boyd — LA, AR

Jeff Cormany — TX, OK

Jordan Bruther — Upper Midwest

Alex Oak — Pacific Northwest, Government Sales

Marquetta Tankersley — International, Key Accounts

Outside Dealer Sales Reps reporting to King

Levi Elliott — MO, IA, NB

Josh Salazaar — CO, Moab

Dan Bonham — AZ, NM, El Paso

Sierra Shaver — NV, UT, Northern AZ

Tim Williams — NorCal, WA, OR

Jeff Lamprides — SoCal

Steve Fischer — CentralCal

Inside sales and support staff includes:

Andrew Bear

Landon Perry

Jason Litton

Sarah Shelton

Andy Bailey

Jordan Schnebelt