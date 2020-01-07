2020 Arenacross Series schedule

The 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series just kicked off Round One & Two, of twelve rounds, this past weekend in Loveland, CO. All twelve rounds will air on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) starting with Round One on Saturday, January 18th.



The announcing team will be top notch with Kristen Beat doing the rider interviews and behind the scenes stories, while Daniel Blair and Kevin Johnson call the race action. Each show will include the 250 Pro Sport & 450 Sport heat (qualifying) races and main events.



“We are really excited to be back on FS2 for a second year," said Tod Hammock, AMA Kicker Arenacross Series promoter. "We've got a lot of new and very talented pro racers in our series in 2020 and if the first weekend was any indication, the remainder of the races are going to provide a ton of exciting race action."



2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross FS2 TV Schedule:

Saturday, January 18th - 4:30 PM Eastern - Round 1 (Loveland, CO)

Saturday, January 25th - 2:30 PM Eastern - Round 2 (Loveland, CO)

Sunday, February 2nd - 2:00 PM Eastern - Round 3 (Hobbs, NM)

Sunday, February 9th - 10:30 AM Eastern - Round 4 (OKC, OK)

Saturday, February 15th - 8:00 PM Eastern - Round 5 (OKC, OK)

Saturday, February 22nd - 7:30 PM Eastern - Round 6 (Denver, CO)

Saturday, February 29th - 10:00 PM Eastern - Round 7 (Denver, CO)

Saturday, March 7th - 12:00 PM Eastern - Round 8 (Reno, NV)

Sunday, March 15th - 11:30 AM Eastern - Round 9 (Reno, NV)

Sunday, March 22nd - 11:30 PM Eastern - Round 10 (SLC, UT)

Sunday, March 29th - 11:30 AM Eastern - Round 11 (SLC, UT)

Sunday, April 5th - 10:30 AM Eastern - Round 12 (Amarillo, TX)

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series Dates:

Round 1 - January 3, 2020 - Loveland, CO

Round 2 - January 4, 2020 - Loveland, CO

Round 3 - January 11, 2020 - Hobbs, NM

Round 4 - January 24, 2020 - Guthrie, OK

Round 5 - January 25, 2020 - Guthrie, OK

Round 6 - January 31, 2020 - Denver, CO

Round 7 - February 1, 2020 - Denver, CO

Round 8 - February 7, 2020 - Reno, NV

Round 9 - February 8, 2020 - Reno, NV

Round 10 - February 28, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT

Round 11 - February 29, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT

Round 12 - March 7, 2020 - Amarillo, TX