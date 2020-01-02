Parts Unlimited announces distribution partnership

Parts Unlimited has announced a distribution partnership with STI Tire & Wheel. Among the product offerings will be ATV & UTV Tires, ATV & UTV Wheels and Motocross Tires.

“Parts Unlimited has been the powersports industry’s distribution leader for many years,” said STI’s Craig Petersen. “STI’s dynamic growth required that we find a distribution solution that could meet our potential. We will continue to deliver innovative products that bring value for powersports dealers. The Parts Unlimited logistics and order-fill capabilities are the best in the business. We’re excited about the opportunity to work with Parts Unlimited and its high-performance dealer network.”

“The addition of STI strengthens our UTV Tire & Wheel offering,” said Jeff Derge, VP of Sales at LeMans. “Our team couldn’t be more excited, and are working hard to ensure that we deliver great service right out of the gate. Thank you to the STI Team for the opportunity and we look forward to working with key UTV-focused dealers.”