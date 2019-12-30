Dealership steps in to assist with farmer’s stolen ATV: report

A local Suzuki dealership is stepping in to support a local farmer whose ATV was stolen then recovered in a state of serious disrepair, according to a report on cedarrepublican.com, out of Stockton, Missouri.

According to the report, “ATV dealerships throughout the area were contacted and presented with the opportunity of securing a reasonably priced replacement vehicle for Price — finally getting a commitment from a dealership in Ozark.

Youngblood Powersports, Ozark, has volunteered to provide a fully-automatic 2019 400cc Suzuki Kingquad LT400 4-wheel-drive ATV at or near-cost — totaling approximately $6,000 — as a means of making a replacement vehicle a tangible reality for Price.”

