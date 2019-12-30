Dealership owner spreads Christmas cheer with free ATVs: report

One dealership owner has made it four years in a row of surprising some hard-luck families with presents — ATVs — on Christmas Eve.

In an article titled “‘No feeling like it:’ After tragedies, Minnesota families get Christmas surprise,” Fox9.com reports of the Christmas joy that a local dealership owner brought to nearby families. Mac Johnston, who owns the East Central Sports dealership in North Branch (and a second location at the Burnsville Center mall) for the fourth year in a row distributed youth ATVs to families on Christmas Eve.

While the ATVs are for the youngsters in the family, Johnston and his family and close friends also provide separate gifts to the wives and mothers in the household.

