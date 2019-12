An article in Dealerscope, geared toward the consumer electronics industry, offers its top five trends in retail marketing for 2020. The report is taken from marketing researching R.R. Donnelly & Sons.

Is your dealership dialed in with voice marketing? The report notes that smart speakers will help contribute to 30 percent of all web searches being done without a screen in 2020. Web searches of "motorcycle dealership" without a screen? Yes, it must be 2020.

Read the article here.