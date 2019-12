Tousley Motorsports of White Bear Lake, Minnesota was recently featured on Kare 11 News to discuss the importance of carrying safety gear while snowmobiling on the trails.

The segment came following an incident over the weekend when five Minnesota snowmobilers were stranded during a blizzard Sunday afternoon in the Montana backcountry. Thanks to a GPS satellite unit carried by one of the riders, all four were rescued by a search and rescue team and brought home safely.

Read the full story here.