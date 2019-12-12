Dealer donates bikes to technician program: report

A Minnesota dealer has donated eight 2016 Harley-Davidson Street 500 bikes to Central Lakes College to help kickstart a Harley technician certification program.

Dan Walton, owner of Viking Land Harley-Davidson in Baxter, Minnesota, said in a report from Brainerd Dispatch that he hopes the donation will create more technicians who are trained specifically to focus on Harley-Davidson bikes.

Thanks to the donation, Central Lakes College is reportedly on track to develop a Harley-Davidson certification program in the coming years.

