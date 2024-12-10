DealersDistributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNifty 50Service ProvidersTop News EnewsletterTop Storiestop ten ten

Only 10 days left to submit 2025 Nifty 50 nominations!

The StaffDecember 10, 2024

With the last month of the year comes the last chance to submit a nomination form for a product that you think is “Nifty!” Nomination forms for the 2025 Powersports Business Nifty 50 are due on December 20.

Nifty 50 winners will be announced and awarded at our Accelerate Conference, held Jan. 20-22 at the Sheratan Charlotte in North Carolina!

We invite you to nominate aftermarket and factory parts, accessories, or new products from service providers and technology companies. Winning products will be published in a 2025 edition of Powersports Business and celebrated on our website. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your innovative product—complete a nomination form to be considered for the 2025 list:

Powersports Business Nifty 50 logo

