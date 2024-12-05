Honda to offer new motorcycle dedicated to law-enforcement

American Honda has revealed the NT1100 Police, a new on-road motorcycle model developed exclusively for U.S. law-enforcement agencies. This model can be ordered exclusively through the Powersports Fleet/Government Purchase Program.

The 2025 Honda NT100 Police comes standard with pannier bags, a wiring harness that enables easy customization, an engine guard, a rear bumper, a document box and a seat cowl. Photo courtesy of Honda

Based on the NT1100—the popular sport-touring model currently offered to European customers—the NT1100 Police is powered by the parallel-twin engine from the Africa Twin and comes with many of the same comfort-, convenience- and safety-focused features from the consumer-focused version of the NT1100. Features include a protective fairing, an adjustable windscreen, a plush seat, LED lighting and electronic rider aids. It is also outfitted with special components designed for police work and it can be further customized with additional parts available through approved vendors.

“Motor officers understand the benefits that two-wheel vehicles can offer over automobiles and we’re pleased to provide a brand-new option for their fleets,” says Colin Miller, manager of Public Relations at American Honda. “One of the main advantages of a police motorcycle is maneuverability, and the NT1100 Police is unmatched in that area. It also boasts Honda’s legendary reliability and value—attributes that were proven with law enforcement agencies in the past, with the police version of the ST1300. Thanks to its lightweight, nimble handling and exceptional value, the NT1100 Police promises to be a popular choice among U.S. motorcycle units.”

