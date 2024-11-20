Powersports Business has launched the nomination form for the 2025 Nifty 50 contest! Eligible entries include aftermarket and factory parts, accessories, and new products from service providers and technology companies.

Nominations are due by Friday, December 20. Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your innovative product—complete a nomination form to be considered for the 2025 list!

Nominate your product for the Powersports Business 2025 Nifty 50 by submitting the form below: