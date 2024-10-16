PSB highlights October aftermarket products

Powersports Business shares aftermarket products from Cardo Systems, Moose Offroad, Dowco Powersports, SW-MOTECH, KLIM and TEXA USA.

Cardo Systems PACKTALK EDGEPHONES ORV DUO

Cardo Systems’ PACKTALK EDGEPHONE ORV is now available in a DUO pack. Priced at $949.95, the DUO pack contains two PACKTALK EDGEPHONES ORV headsets, compatible communication devices, and a Cardo-branded necktube in each case.

The PACKTALK EDGEPHONES ORV adds a layer of freedom for non-helmet applications and is crafted for rough terrains and cellular-free connectivity. Features include an Air Mount connectivity port, a Passive Noise Reduction and Noise Filtering Detachable Mic, sound by JBL, and a two-year warranty. The headsets are foldable and water-resistant.

Cardo Systems PACKTALK PRO

Cardo Systems’ PACKTALK PRO has a built-in crash detection sensor that is made especially for on-road motorcycle riders. It senses what the rider’s head feels and shares an emergency notice when needed. The attachment comes in an all-black-matte exterior and uses 45mm JBL speakers. Features include crash detection, auto On/Off, Air Mount, Natural Voice Operation, Dynamic Mesh Communication, and talk time for up to 13 hours. The PACKTALK PRO has an MSRP of $459.00.

Moose Switch Panel

Moose Offroad’s 8- and 12-output option Switch Panels offer a full solid-state relay board with a switch panel to simplify wiring. There is no need to wire individually switched circuits per output; power can be run to the relay board and the accessory’s position on the board. The easy-to-mount full RGB and dimmable switch panel controls all outputs from one central location. The panels include everything needed to set up and two pages of switch labels. MSRP for the 8-position Switch Panel is listed at $289.95 and MSRP for the 12-position Switch Panel is $309.95.

Dowco Powersports UTV Rooftop Cargo Box Package

DOWCO POWERSPORTS’ UTV Roof Cargo Box Package is a game-changing storage solution designed to optimize space and enhance the utility of UTVs. The UTV Roof Cargo Box package offers unmatched storage versatility by utilizing the roof of a UTV, freeing up valuable bed space for additional gear, equipment, and tools.

Made from high-quality, weather-resistant LLDPE materials, the UTV Roof Cargo Box is designed to withstand tough conditions. Each UTV Roof Cargo Box package includes a roof and, in most cases, a set of cargo boxes, made specifically to fit the vehicle’s ROPS (Roll Over Protection System) seamlessly. The roof and cargo boxes can be installed quickly and securely on most UTV models. A lockable latch system ensures gear is safe and protected.

The UTV Roof Cargo Box retails between $239.00 and $1,090.00.

SW-MOTECH Bar End Mirrors

SW-MOTECH’s Bar End Mirrors are ideal for naked bikes, sportbikes or modern retro bikes, especially café racers. The mirror assemblies are made of forged aluminum and anodized in a black finish. The mirrors have a subtle engraved “bull horns” logo. The ball head mechanism built into the mirror housing enables precise and flexible adjustment of the field of vision. The bar end mirrors are easy to mount and require no special tools. All mounting hardware is included with the mirrors which feature the same matching finish as the rest of the mirror assembly for a clean look.

KLIM eFire Goggle

KLIM’s Edge eFire Goggle is engineered with advanced heated lens technology that virtually eliminates fogging. Featuring a frameless design, these goggles offer an unparalleled field of view, allowing riders to experience distortion-free clarity and great peripheral vision. The hydrophobic lens coating is specifically engineered to repel snow and prevent buildup.

With class-leading battery life, the goggles provide reliable, long-lasting performance. Riders can choose between an auto-fog-sensing mode and two manual modes. The manual modes include an “always-on” mode and a “max” mode that runs at 100% power for 120 seconds to clear heavy fog.

The cylindrical, dual-pane lens design is built off the popular KLIM Edge Goggle and guarantees nearly flawless optical clarity. The multi-density frame comfortably conforms to the face to seal out the elements with a snug and secure fit. The frame’s OTG-compatible (Over The Glasses) cutouts accommodate eyeglasses.

TEXA USA TXB2 Evolution

The TEXA USA’s diagnostic package orders shipped with the Navigator TXB Evolution hardware will now be upgraded with the new Navigator TXB2 hardware. The TXB2 was recently released in Europe with a great response, and the company is now upgrading hardware sales with all North American diagnostic packages.

The updated TXB2 website product page confirms hardware and software details for the new TEXA product release, for both the powersports and marine vehicle environment pages. There is no increase in cost, even though there is a huge increase in hardware performance and efficiency with the new LED display confirmation.