Polaris celebrates 70 years with limited edition snowmobiles 

The StaffAugust 14, 2024

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Polaris Inc. has unveiled the first of three limited edition snowmobiles – the 2025 Patriot 9R Switchback Assault 146 70th Anniversary Edition. This nostalgic edition pays homage to the legendary XLT family of the 1990s, bringing back its signature purple and blue over black color scheme.  

 “We are excited to offer 70th Anniversary Limited Edition sleds that bring back memories for our riders and highlight our heritage and innovation,” says Jenny Nack, Polaris Snow vice president and general manager. 

2025 Polaris Patriot 9R Switchback Assault 146 70th Anniversary Edition
The 2025 Polaris Patriot 9R Switchback Assault 146 70th Anniversary Edition pays homage to the legendary XLT family of the 1990s, bringing back its signature purple and blue over black color scheme. Photo courtesy of Polaris 

The Patriot 9R Switchback Assault 70th Anniversary Limited Edition showcases Polaris’ cutting-edge two-stroke performance with the Patriot 9R engine, along with a color-matched front Sentry Bumper and Signature Accent Light Handguards for enhanced 90s nostalgia and style, and a fresh design inspired by the classic XLT model.  

Two additional 70th Anniversary Limited Edition Snowmobiles, which combine iconic 90s sled designs with contemporary innovations, will be revealed at Hay Days on September 7, 2024.  

Polaris snowmobile
“We set out to create truly special Anniversary Editions, drawing from 70 years of innovation and snowmobile history,” says Nels Eide, Polaris Snow product manager. The iconic sleds from the 90s emerged as top contenders. The 90s era influences are prominent in pop culture, and the nostalgia is also resonating within the snowmobiling community.” 

Visit the Polaris booth at Hay Days on Saturday, September 7 at 12:00pm CST in North Branch, Minnesota to learn more about all three Limited Edition snowmobile offerings. Each snowmobile will be available in limited quantities and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Orders can be submitted on the Polaris website beginning at 12:00pm CST on September 7 through September 28, or while snowmobiles last.    

