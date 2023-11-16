PSB opens 2024 Nifty 50 nomination forms

Powersports Business has announced that product nominations for the 2024 Nifty 50 contest are due in one month! Start narrowing down which product you would like to see on the list and submit a nomination form before Friday, Dec 15.

Aftermarket and factory parts and accessories are eligible, along with new products from service providers and technology companies. The winning products will be showcased in the February edition of the magazine.

Determine which innovative product you want to see on the list and fill out the nomination form below: