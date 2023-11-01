PSB launches 2024 Nifty 50 contest

Powersports Business has opened the nomination form for the 2024 Nifty 50 contest. Product nominations are due Friday, Dec. 15, and can be submitted by filling out the form below.

Aftermarket and factory parts and accessories are eligible, along with new products from service providers and technology companies. We invite you to share what product you think should be included on the list today! The winning products will be showcased in the February edition of the magazine.

2024 Nifty 50 nomination form: