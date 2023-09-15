Volcon expands Stag trim levels, options ahead of production launch

Volcon Inc. has announced an expansion of the Stag UTV lineup to include a Limited Edition (LTD) trim and three additional trim levels. The new trim levels provide a wider array of options and price points, which the company believes will meet the needs and budgets of a broader base of customers.

The new trim levels include the Stag GL, Stag GL+, Stag Limited Edition (LTD) and the Stag XR Performance. (Photo: Volcon)

The new trim levels include the Stag GL, Stag GL+, Stag Limited Edition (LTD) and the Stag XR Performance. The Stag LTD and XR Performance lean into high performance, including upgrades in battery capacity and horsepower.

Volcon had the powersports consumer in mind when developing the XR trim level. The XR boasts an HP 54 kWh battery, 185 horsepower, 5.0 Elka front and rear shocks, 10” Garmin center screen and comes in Revolver Gray with red suspension. Throughout the XR are automotive-grade components from brand partners BF Goodrich, Raceline, Elka, and others.

The GL and GL+ trim levels utilize automotive-grade battery components that have been repackaged specifically for the Stag, allowing Volcon to extend the life of lithium that has already been sourced while retaining a high level of off-road performance. The GL trim will offer the more cost-conscious, utility-focused customer an affordable option to electrify their fleet, job site, or outdoor activities. The GL+ provides additional horsepower, upgraded options, and crosses the boundaries between work and play.

“The automotive and powersports industries have gone through substantial changes over the last few years. A major contributing factor has been global supply issues as a result of the pandemic, in addition to the general demand for EV’s increasing as OEMs are encouraged to produce electric options. This creates very specific challenges for a mature industry, and for a new OEM like Volcon, it’s been particularly complex to address,” said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. “We believe that by offering a broader range of best-in-class electric UTVs, we are meeting the challenges head on. Not only are we offering customers a wider range of price points which offers more affordable solutions to cost conscious customers, but we are working on diversifying our supply chain to address the rising costs of EV components,” Davis continued.

The company will be launching the Stag Limited Edition this week at the Sand Sport Super Show in Costa Mesa, California, and encourages those who can to come see it in person.