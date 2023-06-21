Dave Cantin Group extends buy/sell services to powersports

The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a financial advisory company known for specializing in automotive dealership mergers and acquisitions, has announced that it is expanding its buy/sell services to motorcycle (Harley-Davidson), recreational vehicle (RV), powersports and heavy truck dealerships.

DCG annually advises on over $1 billion in gross transaction volume. Each of these sectors is being fueled by specific trends driving steady growth with strong margins, making these dealerships attractive acquisition targets for larger public and private dealership groups. Consolidation in the broader automotive industry is expected to continue and in order to maintain strong growth, larger groups are looking outside traditional automotive dealerships and to adjacent sectors.

“Now is the opportune time for DCG to capitalize on our leading market position in the automotive dealership industry by furthering our services to other sectors and territories,” says Dave Cantin, executive chairman and CEO of DCG. “We believe our expanded services will help us better serve our top clients as they look to achieve growth through acquisitions of dealerships in sectors adjacent to their core automotive business.”

DCG has been active across the dealership landscape with notable transactions that include the sale of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson to Ed Morse Automotive Group; the sale of the Murray’s Freightliner Western Star to Berman Truck Group; and the sale of Longhorn RV to Fun Town RV Tyler.

To support the company’s evolution into automotive-adjacent sectors, DCG has also announced the hiring of its first chief marketing officer and the promotion of two executives to co-executive vice president of North American Sales.

Brian Gordon will join the DCG as chief marketing officer. He will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing and communications with a focus on developing strategies to fuel core business growth and penetrate the new sectors. Gordon has more than 25 years of experience across branding, media, advertising, digital, PR and experiential marketing.

Prior to joining DCG, Gordon held various executive-level roles including CMO of a multi-billion-dollar wholesale distributor, and CEO of two leading marketing agencies where he worked with global brands including American Express, Anheuser-Busch, Delta Airlines, Diageo, ESPN, General Motors, Hilton, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Motorola and Sony.

Brian Traugott has been promoted to executive vice president. He previously served as vice president of operations for DCG and prior to joining the company, Traugott led the marketing and buy/sell processes for General Motors Northeast Region.

Tony Karabon has been promoted to executive vice president. He previously served as a managing director for DCG and prior to joining the company, was general counsel for multiple auto groups including RFJ Auto Partners (a top 25 dealer group), and The Boucher Group (a top 100 dealer group). Before entering the automotive industry, Karabon practiced corporate, real estate, and transactional law.

Advertisement