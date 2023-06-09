Segway Powersports hires business development manager

Segway Powersports has welcomed Caitlyn Williams to its team as the new business development manager. In this role, Williams will deliver a high level of assistance to Segway’s current dealer partners and help grow the company’s dealer network in the UTV and ATV markets. She will also assist outside sales members with dealer account management.

Prior to taking this role, Williams was a business development manager for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast territories for a powersports manufacturer. In 2022, she was awarded three honors: Rep of the Year, Highest Increase in Sales and Most New Dealers. Over the years, she has developed a strong passion for working with people in the powersports industry and gained valuable insights into the products, services and customer needs therein.

Segway names Caitlyn Williams as business development manager. In this role, she will deliver a high level of assistance to Segway’s current dealer partners and help grow the company’s dealer network in the UTV and ATV markets. Photo courtesy of Segway

Williams rode her first dirt bike, a PW50, at the age of four, and started working in her father’s powersports dealership in high school. She also raced motocross, taking several wins, including the Women’s Open 15+ Championship in 2016 at the Oak Hill Grand National Championship. Although she has since retired from racing, she still enjoys riding and going to the races in her free time.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with a well-known and respected brand that is known for innovation and quality,” Williams says. “I am looking forward to building and maintaining long-lasting partnerships with dealer principles and guiding my customers to achieving more success with the Segway Powersports brand. A personal goal as the business development manager would include setting a new industry standard with Segway Powersports and creating valuable experiences for our partners.”

Shane Wilson, vice president of Segway Powersports states, "We are thrilled to welcome Caitlyn Williams to our team as the new business development manager. With her impressive track record in the powersports industry and her passion for building strong relationships, we are confident that Caitlyn will play a pivotal role in expanding our dealer network and driving sales growth. Her expertise and dedication to customer success align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to the valuable experiences she will create for our partners.”