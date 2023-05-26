NPA expands golf car segment as market grows

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has expanded its lanes to include a larger selection of gas and electric golf cars. NPA has prioritized growing this segment and providing top brands in the industry to its customers as golf cars become increasingly popular. At press time, NPA had more than 500 pre-owned golf cars nationwide to sell.

According to Allied Market Research, traditional on-course use is the largest market sector, with commercial golf car demand quickly gaining ground. Golf cars, also known as golf carts, are common modes of commercial transportation at educational institutions, hotels, resorts, hospitals, senior communities, airports and amusement parks. Whether solar, electric, gas-powered or two-seater, four-seater, or six-seater, the growing low-speed vehicle market means more opportunities for NPA dealers and customers nationwide.

“More of our clients have growing golf car inventory needs and want a turnkey place to market their lease return and overstock products. NPA is the perfect remarketing partner for companies to liquidate inventory and make room for new models,” says Tony Altieri, vice president of business development, NPA. “We’ve got the processes and nationwide logistics infrastructure clients need to be successful, improving their bottom line in the process.”

With over 30 years in the powersport business, nine locations, 11 monthly live auctions, 24/7 online NPA eSale auctions, nationwide transportation services and knowledgeable staff, NPA is becoming a leading auction company for golf car sellers and buyers.

Golf car dealers need an active NPA membership to buy and sell through NPA platforms. Members can preview the golf cars available nationwide at NPA any time using NPA’s app or website and purchase in-person or online via their desktop or smartphone.

Dealers or distributors interested in getting in the game can talk to the NPA Dealer Registration team at 888.292.5339 ext. 923301, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST. Dealers can also email dealer-reg@npauctions.com or contact their NPA Territory Sales Manager to get set up with as few strokes as possible.

Financial institutions and manufacturers looking for a proven partner to help with their lease returns, demo units, or overstock should contact Tony Altieri at 858.395.1836 or taltieri@npauctions.com.