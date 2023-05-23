Tucker Powersports launches boating and PWC product collection

Tucker Powersports has announced its return to the PWC and boating segment with an extensive catalog of accessories, parts and apparel. This marks a return to this segment after a fifteen-year hiatus.

“Nearly 1,500 of our current customers sell watercraft in their dealerships,” says Brad Turner, VP of sales, Tucker. “Those dealers and their customers are demanding greater access to PWC accessories and gear. It’s only natural that Tucker will have the products they need.”

Tucker Powersports releases its PWC and boating product collection after a fifteen-year hiatus. Photo courtesy of Tucker

The new Tucker Water catalog features a range of products for watercraft owners. Wearables include life jackets, fishing shirts, shorts, gloves, aqua socks, boots and sunglasses. Replacement parts include marine-grade batteries, engine components like gaskets, filters, fuel pumps, regulators, starters, stators and bilge pumps and grips. There is a broad range of trailer parts and upgrades along with safety equipment, cleaners, waxes, anchors, lubricants and tools.

For fun, the lineup includes several inflatables, tow ropes and even a Tucker-quality, high-volume squirt gun. Brand names found in the 132-page catalog include Airhead, Gator Waders, West Marine, 100%, Yuasa, NGK, Motion Pro, K&N, ProTaper, Scott, Kenda, QuadBoss, Red Line, Maxima, Motul and BikeMaster.

“This is an exciting and rapidly growing market segment,” Turner continues. “We plan to expand this product line with more gear and more great brands. When a dealer needs products for on-road, off-road, two-wheels, four-wheels, e-bicycles, scooters or great gear for their watersports, Tucker will be there to help.”