PSB releases latest Insider podcast: Aftermarket Insight

Powersports Business has released the latest Insider podcast in our "Synchrony Insights" series. Episode 3 provides dealers with aftermarket insights and tips on how to maximize profits from the parts and service departments. This episode, the third of six in the series, features Synchrony Financial's Account Manager of Sales, Charles Smith.

Click on the image below to listen to the podcast:

Synchrony research reveals that 97 percent of powersports consumers have purchased aftermarket items in the past 12 months. That’s almost all powersports dealership customers surveyed. As a dealer, you’re well aware that parts and service can generate some of the highest margins in your business. What if earnings could be even higher in these departments?

This episode of Synchrony Insights provides concrete action steps you can take in your business to help drive greater profitability and customer satisfaction.

This episode is based on the Outdoor PG&A Credit Product Study, conducted by Chadwick Martin Bailey on behalf of Synchrony, September 2021.

