PSB shares recently released aftermarket products

Powersports Business shares aftermarket products revealed by GIVI USA, Suzuki and Moose Racing. More aftermarket products will be highlighted throughout this month as they are released.

GIVI USA TN4133 Engine Guards

The GIVI USA TN4133 Engine Guards Engine guards are ideal for any motorcycle, especially for ADV bikes. The guards are made of 1mm mild steel tubing and are strong enough to minimize impact with the ground and flexible enough to absorb energy and protect the frame of the motorcycle. For this same reason, the guards do not mount directly to engine bolts.

The TN4133, powder coated to resist oxidation and light scratches, also features a front cross-bar that allows better coverage and protection of the relatively large, rally-style fairing of the KLR650. The guard can also offer the perfect support for a pair of S310 or S322 auxiliary lights and has an MSRP of $224.

Genuine Suzuki GSX-R1000 Double Bubble Windscreen

The Genuine Suzuki GSX-R1000 Double Bubble Windscreen adds more style and aerodynamics to a sportbike and considerably reduces wind pressure on the rider’s upper body and head. The bubble is 37mm higher than the standard height and fits the GSX-R1000 models from 2017-2024

Suzuki KingQuad Front Bumper

The Suzuki KingQuad Front Bumper maximizes protection from trees, rocks and debris. With aggressive styling that compliments the KingQuad and a tough black wrinkle finish, the bumper continues to look great after plenty of adventures. All mounting hardware needed for installation is included and the bumper fits:

KingQuad 500: 2019 – 2024

KingQuad 500 Power Steering: 2019 – 2024

KingQuad 750: 2019 – 2024

KingQuad 750 Power Steering: 2019 – 2024

Moose Racing Deceit Helmet Graphic

Moose Racing reveals the Deceit Helmet Graphic. The all-new design is featured on the F.I. Offroad Helmet which offers extreme airflow with nine intake and three exhaust ports. The helmet also comes with MIPS low friction liner to help reduce the risk of brain injury. Constructed with an injection molded polycarbonate shell, the helmet is offered in sizes ranging from XS-2XL, and the MSRP is listed at $149.95.

Moose Racing Deceit Helmet Graphic