All 2025 Honors Awards nominations are due August 31, 2024. We will recognize winners at the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference during the Awards Ceremony. (Those nominated do not have to be present to receive an award. Registration to join us in Charlotte, North Carolina, January 19-22, 2025 is not yet open).

Nominate a dealership or peer today:

Best-In-Class

Powersports Business has opened the 2024 Best-In-Class nomination form and invites industry people to nominate dealerships for their exceptional performance in specific departments. We ask that you nominate a dealership that deserves recognition for its best practices and accomplishments in specific departments/segments!

Any dealership that offers new and/or pre-owned unit sales is eligible for the Best-In-Class Dealership Awards. Nominators can be from any company or organization that does business in the powersports industry (dealership owners,operators, staff, OEM and distributor sales reps, etc.).

Use the link to nominate a dealership:

40 Under 40

The 40 Under 40 Award celebrates 40 people in the industry who are under 40 years old and do amazing work. The award winners work in dealerships, technology, services, and manufacturing; this award program is open to all who work in the powersports industry.

2023 Accelerate Conference attendees cheer for PSB’s Honors Award winners.

Nominated by their peers and chosen by our staff, the professionals honored here are leaders who drive improvements in sales, service, customer relations, marketing and technology, engineering and more. They’re helping grow the industry locally and nationally, and we need your help finding and recognizing them.

Use the link to nominate a peer:

Women With Spark

The Women With Spark Award celebrates women and their accomplishments, dedication, and hard work. The award winners work in dealerships, technology, services, manufacturing, and all who work in the powersports industry.

Winners are chosen by our staff. The professionals honored here are forward-thinking leaders who impact co-workers, customers, business culture, and are invaluable to the success of their dealership or company.

Use the link to nominate a peer: